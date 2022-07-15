Free fun in the sun at 'One CHA Fest' on July 23 inspired by Mayor Tim Kelly's 'One Chattanooga' plan

The Department of Early Learning on Friday announced the a free family event on July 23 featuring food, activities, entertainment, and services for the city’s residents.
“One CHA Fest" builds on Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga strategy to align every resident with the resources they need to thrive, and will offer both fun in the sun as well as connections for residents who need help accessing city services.
The One CHA Fest is free to all residents, from infants to elders, and will be located in the heart of Chattanooga at Miller Park located at 910 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402.
The event will be on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will feature inflatables, face painting, line dancing, family workouts, crafts, food trucks, valuable resources, live entertainment and more, with activities calibrated to every age and ability level.