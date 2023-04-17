Point Park atop Lookout Mountain is waiving the entrance fee on Saturday, April 22, 2023, to celebrate the first day of National Park Week.
On the fee-free day atop 2,100-foot Lookout Mountain, you can hike the 30 miles of natural and wildlife-abounding trails while learning the historical significance of this area during America’s Civil War in what became known as “The Battle Above the Clouds.”
Park rangers will provide programs at 11 am, 2 pm, and 4 pm.
From Saturday, April 22, to Sunday, April 30, national parks nationwide will provide special programs, events, and digital experiences.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, you can contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website here.