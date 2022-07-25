A new cookie shop is coming to Northshore.
The Chattanooga Cookie will be offering customers one free cookie for "Free Cookie Friday" on July 29 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.
They will officially open for business stating on July 30 at 8:00 a.m.
Chattanooga
Mostly Cloudy
H 88°
L 74°
88°
Altamont
Partly Cloudy
H 89°
L 74°
88°
Athens
Cloudy
H 86°
L 72°
83°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 89°
L 74°
88°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 89°
L 74°
88°
Dalton
Light Rain with Thunder
H 88°
L 73°
80°
Dayton
Partly Cloudy
H 82°
L 69°
81°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 89°
L 74°
88°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 86°
L 72°
83°
Pikeville
Partly Cloudy
H 82°
L 69°
81°
Summerville
Showers in the Vicinity
H 88°
L 73°
85°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 89°
L 74°
88°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 89°
L 74°
88°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.