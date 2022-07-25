Cinnabon is now stuffing cinnamon rolls into chocolate chip cookies - and we've got to have one!

A new cookie shop is coming to Northshore.

The Chattanooga Cookie will be offering customers one free cookie for "Free Cookie Friday" on July 29 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.

They will officially open for business stating on July 30 at 8:00 a.m.