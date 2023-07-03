The Rhea County Sheriff's Department, in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, have announced their Summer Safe Journey Program, providing free car seat safety checks.
Throughout the month of July, safety technicians will be providing an onsite car seat / booster seat safety check station at the Rhea County Sheriff's Department is located at 444 2nd Ave Dayton TN 37321.
The check station will be open every Thursdays in July.
- July 6 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- July 13 from 10:00 am - Noon
- July 20 from Noon - 2:00 pm
- July 27 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The Sheriff's Department urges all families to stop by and ensure their car seat is installed correctly. The odds are high, with 46% of car seats estimated to be misused in some way.
Nationwide, more than a third of children who died in a passenger vehicle in 2020 were not wearing restraints.
The Rhea County Sheriff's Department wants families to have the peace of mind that comes from a free car seat safety check is invaluable and can potentially save lives.