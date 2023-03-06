For OREO's 111th birthday, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away one free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlet (mini bundt cakes) to the first 111 guests at the Chattanooga bakery at 1:11pm local time in celebration of OREO’s 111th birthday.
“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”