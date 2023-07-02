Free backpacks and school supplies will be available to students at the end of the month, thanks to the Step to Success "Back 2 School Bash".
Three hundred backpacks with school materials will be distributed during the giveaway. The event, held by the Purpose Outreach Center in partnership with Aspire Family Dentist, will also include music and free food.
The event is 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023. It will be held at the Orange Grove Center Gymnasium located at 615 Derby St, Chattanooga TN, 37404.
Vendor opportunities for the event are available. For more information, email info@TPOCenter.org.