Free and reduced lunch applications open for Whitfield County School students
Free & Reduced-Priced Meal Applications for the 2022-23 school year are now available for Whitfield County Schools.
The School system says that all households are encouraged to apply. Only one application per household should be submitted.
For the first 30 days of school, students will receive the benefit they were previously approved for on the last free and reduced priced meal application submitted.
Whitfield County Schools says if a new application is not submitted on or before Friday, September 16, 2022, the status will change to full-paid.
For any questions, please contact the School Nutrition Office at (706) 876-7264 or visit www.wcsga.net/schoolnutrition.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
