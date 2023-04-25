McKamey Animal Center is inviting the public to their latest adoption event sponsored by AFS, a Groundworks company.
AFS has agreed to cover the adoption fees for all adult and senior pets adopted from MAC between Friday, April 28th, and Sunday, April 30th.
“Partnerships like this one are what truly help to save lives in our community,” said Lauren Mann, Director of Advancement.
McKamey Animal Center currently has more than 140 adoptable animals looking for their new loving homes, with more being made available for adoption daily.
To see all of the animals that are currently available for adoption, you can go here.
When you adopt a pet from MAC, they are spayed/neutered, microchipped, given parasite prevention, and have received age-appropriate vaccinations before leaving the Center with their new owner.
This special does not cover city licensing fees, leashes, collars, carriers, etc.
Adoptions will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Appointments to visit with adoptable animals are not required (unless you currently have a dog in the home and wish to bring them in for a dog-on-dog-meet and greet, in which case you can call MAC's placements team at (423) 305-6514.