Freddy's opens first area location in Fort Oglethorpe
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Thursday, June 1, at 3561 Battlefield Pkwy.
The new restaurant marks the first Freddy’s location in the Chattanooga metro area. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.
“Battlefield Parkway has a steady flow of traffic through the area and is home to a wide variety of retail businesses and restaurants that make it a great next stop for Freddy’s,’” said Bob Rasberry, franchise owner. “Our commitment to serving high-quality, cooked-to-order food and providing exceptional hospitality is at the heart of everything we do, and we feel thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to this new community.”
The 2,778 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 76 guests, has additional seating on the patio and drive-thru service. Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“The Original Double is a signature favorite that we like to recommend to first-time guests who want to get a feel of the Freddy’s taste,” said Rasberry. “It’s made with two thinly-pressed steakburger patties topped with cheese, mustard, pickle planks and onion slices. The burger is served on a toasted bun alongside our crispy shoestring fries, or you can opt to try our crunchy onion rings or white cheddar cheese curds as a side.”
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 470 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy’s Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy’s ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Ironman participant dies week after race, family shares
-
Child surrendered to Knoxville Safe Haven Baby Box for the first time since installment
-
Woman wants city of Chattanooga to cover cost of damages to car
-
Silverdale inmate charged with rape of fellow inmate
-
"Come back home to us!" says family of missing Walker County teen
-
Chattanooga Police arrest man they say kissed, fondled teenage girl
-
4th Ave. rollover crash traps driver