A fraternity at UTC raised thousands of dollars for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger.
"We raised as much money as possible and this year we raised $33,500 total, which is a little bit over a grand more than the previous record which was set in 2016,” said President of Sigma Chi, Austin Roller.
It’s an annual tradition that's turned into a competition. Derby Days Philanthropy Week is all about giving back to organizations that do good in the community.
The Sigma Chi fraternity at UTC raises money for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger each year. Their goal these days is to break their previous record of money donated.
"We had a lot of guys working behind the scenes getting in touch with sponsors and getting in contact with other sororities and alumni of the chapter,” Roller told us.
During finals week, the Sigma Chi boys were hard at work to help the kids at the children's hospital. It was a moment of celebration when they learned they broke the record.
"We worked hard the two weeks that we were doing it. You should have seen the stress. I mean everybody was stressed out here at the house. When we realized that we broke the record, I mean it was pure joy around the house. Everybody enjoyed it,” he told us.
The tradition will continue into next year with a lofty goal of $40,000.
"We always keep the children here at heart. So this is something that we take very seriously, and we raised as much money as possible because we care about the city of Chattanooga and Erlanger,” Roller said.
Erlanger is extremely grateful for the chapter's generosity. Steven Wagner, the Executive Director of Development for Erlanger Health System Foundation, said:
“We are exceptionally grateful and blessed with the brothers of UTC’s Delta Theta Chapter of Sigma Chi’s dedication to raising money for Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. It’s heartwarming to see these young men go above and beyond to raise necessary funds for the betterment of children in this community.”
Erlanger tells us the money will most likely be going towards the revitalization of the outdoor play area for patients.
If you would like to donate to the Children's Hospital at Erlanger, you can go to erlangerfoundation.org and click “Give Now.”