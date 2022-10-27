The Walker County Sheriff's Office, GBI, and the U.S. Marshal's Service need the public's help as they search for the fourth murder suspect in the killing of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville back in August.
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson named the fourth suspect as 26-year-old Darious Woods of Chattanooga.
The sheriff's office says there is a 500-dollar reward for tips leading up to his arrest.
Johntae Collier, Eric Dodds, and Dajah Collins have all been charged in the murder of Dakota Bradshaw.
On August 1, 2022, Bradshaw was shot while standing in front of a window inside of his home in Rossville. He later died at the hospital.
Sheriff Steve Wilson hopes to add Woods to that list soon.
“Darious Woods is a black male, 5'7, 170 with brown eyes and black hair. He's 26-years of age, born on April 18th ,1996,” Wilson said.
Woods is also wanted for a murder in Clarksville, Tennessee that happened prior to the incident in Walker County.
Joe Montgomery with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Woods is considered armed and dangerous as he is known for carrying a gun with him.
“Darious has several connections. He has connections to Chattanooga, he has connections to Atlanta, he has connections to Huntsville, he has connections to Minor Hill, Tennessee. There is a wide range of areas that we feel like he could possibly be in,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said Woods is believed to be the final suspect in this case.
“There may be other charges against other persons that are on the edges that could have helped this group perpetuate this murder, but that is something we are still working through right now,” Montgomery said.
Sheriff Wilson said every single tip matter in this case small or big.
“The public is the eyes and the ears of our community. It's never been truer in this case here because law enforcement we have been looking for him for a few weeks. Now, we are reaching out to the public and asking for the public's help,” Wilson said.
Anyone with tips on Wood's whereabouts, can reach out to Walker County Sheriffs, G-B-I, or the U.S Marshal Service.