Fireworks are used to celebrate many events and holidays. Although they're meant for entertainment, it's not uncommon for the sounds and sights to cause distress in some veterans. The loud noises from fireworks could be a reminder or trigger from past events.
When you serve in the military, you may see combat, you may have been on missions that exposed you to life-threatening experiences or training accidents that could lead to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD. Veteran Affairs said at some point in life, seven out of every 100 veterans will experience PTSD.
Aaron Roberts, a Staff Sergeant who's been enlisted in the United States Army for 12 years, said he's been fortunate to not experience PTSD, but has friends who have.
"It can impact a lot of things when it comes to your personal life, affecting your kids, your spouse, your friends. Some cases are more severe than others," he explained.
While the sounds of fireworks don't bother some veterans like Roberts, he said there are some combat veterans who could be triggered.
"You don't want to set anybody else off, because like I said, it's all dependent upon the situation, and kind of what experience they have been through, and what can revert someone back to said-scenario for that triggering event."
For those shooting off celebratory gunshots, Roberts said it's important to think about others' safety, "It can be dangerous shooting off in the air, or you could set somebody else off because definitely just making the distinction between fireworks versus firearms. Because, I'll tell you, I can tell the difference between a firework going off and a firearm going off."
Veterans in a state of great distress can call the Veterans' Affairs Crisis Hotline by dialing 988 on their phones, then pressing 1. You'll be put them in touch with somebody who can get them the help and resources they need. The line is open 24/7.