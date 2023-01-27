This weekend, you can watch a one of a kind tournament and tradition returning to Chattanooga.
"The Curling Irons, the food bank's team is the Food Fighters, our team is the Wu Tang Pans," said tournament director Phil Harris.
Harris is part of one of the 24 teams hoping he has the skill it takes, with his skillet, for the annual Skillet Curling Championship.
"They really take it seriously, they want to win, and really it's a unique event," said Harris.
He's ben helping this event pan out over the last three years, watching it grow from just eight teams on a Monday night to a full weekend tournament.
"This year we have 24 teams playing and I have seven teams on the alternate list trying to get in," said Harris.
He said with the rapid growth, he hopes to give back while having fun.
"If we're going to be out here and throwing skillets having fun, then I'd like to raise money," said Harris.
Proceeds from the tournament go towards the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Harris said he's ironed out an even higher goal for this year.
"I set a really aggressive goal this year to raise 20,000 which would be enough to feed 55,000 meals for families," said Harris.
For now, he's getting his cast iron skillets set up for Saturday, with the help of Lodge Cast Iron.
"Wouldn't be possible without them because we go through a lot of skillets," said Harris. "Probably 70 to 80 skillets during the course of practices and the tournaments."
You can see all the action starting Saturday morning while supporting the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.