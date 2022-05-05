Today CPD's Narcotics Unit announced the indictments of Fourteen (14) individuals for their roles in 9 separate overdose death cases that have occurred in Chattanooga going back as far as 2020.
These investigations have been long in duration and extensive in scope.
Investigators have been incredibly challenged with these cases as they require a level of persistence and an ability to adapt to changing environments not often seen in other areas of investigation.
CPD says that persistence and determination is paying dividends and it is proud to announce the results of their hard work thus far.
The follow is a list of those indicted.
Overdose Death 8-14-2020
- Indicted: Skylar Lewis B/M 8-2-1991 Charges: 2nd Degree Murder
Overdose Death 9-11-2020
- Indicted: Hunter Rogers W/M 10-9-1996 Charges: Criminally Negligent Homicide, Tampering with Evidence
- Indicted: Genea Davis W/F 11-02-1977 Charges: Criminally Negligent Homicide, Tampering with Evidence
Overdose Death 4-22-2021
- Indicted: Dustin Parris W/M 11-5-1980 Charges: 2nd Degree Murder, Delivery of Fentanyl
- Indicted: Mistee Howard W/F 4-10-1977 Charges: Facilitation of 2nd Degree Murder
Overdose Death 6-20-2021
- Indicted: Joshua Santana W/M 11-07-1997 Charges: Delivery of Methamphetamine
- Indicted: Skylar Lewis B/M 8-2-1991 Charges: Delivery of Fentanyl
- Indicted: Nathan Hudson W/M 2-4-1978 Charges: Delivery of Fentanyl
- Indicted: Malik Massey B/M 10-18-1996 Charges: Delivery of Fentanyl, Tampering with Evidence
- Indicted: Keith Pointer B/M 4-28-1981 Charges: Delivery of Methamphetamine, Facilitation to Deliver Heroin, Tampering with Evidence
Overdose Death 8-27-2021
- Indicted: Taylor Neely W/F 4-11-1997 Charges: 2nd Degree Murder
Overdose Death 9-20-2021
- Indicted: Kori Konran W/F 9-11-1992 Charges: 2nd Degree Murder
Overdose Death 11-29-2021
- Indicted: Joshua Wilson W/M 10-13-1990 Charges: 2nd Degree Murder
Overdose Death 2-9-2022
- Indicted: Cheyenne Anglea W/F 4-18-1993 Charges: 2nd Degree Murder
Overdose Death 2-17-2022
Arrest Warrant: Ryan Blainey W/M 10-25-1987 Charges: 2nd Degree Murder