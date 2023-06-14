The four-star Class of 2024 athlete from Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tenn., posted photos on his Twitter account and his Instagram story Wednesday morning showing that he was back in Knoxville for an unofficial visit with the Vols.
The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Boo Carter is scheduled to reveal his commitment Saturday night at 8 Eastern time from the 40/40 Club in New York.
He plans to choose between Tennessee, Michigan, Colorado, Ohio State, and Oregon — the same top five he first announced on Dec. 27 — although he's believed to focus mainly on the Vols and the Wolverines leading up to his announcement.
Carter, who received his first scholarship offer in May 2021 from Tennessee, has visited the Vols several times throughout his recruitment.
Where my Tennessee fans at?🍊 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/HGLCbFJQvn— Boo Carter (@boo_Carter6) June 14, 2023
His unofficial visit to Knoxville on Wednesday, expected to extend into Thursday, marked his third time on Tennessee's campus in less than three weeks.
The Chattanooga native has been recruited to play both sides of the football in college but would play defensive back for the Volunteers.