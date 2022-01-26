The four finalists for Chattanooga Chief of Police will be announced Friday.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said they're getting down to the cream of the crop and any one of the four finalists are qualified and capable.
"It's not a question of which one can do it, it's a question of which one's the best one to do it," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said.
The nationwide search for the new Chattanooga Chief of Police began in November.
"I always coming from the business world want to cast an ad as wide as possible before making a decision," Mayor Kelly said.
The "Police Executive Research Forum" helped prescreen and interview applicants and narrowed the field down to about 40. From there, the Mayor's team with feedback from the community chose four based on specific criteria.
"A track record of great public safety, controlling violent crime, working with youth and understanding the root causes of crime, I think is a big one for us, and then continuing the legacy of community policing," Mayor Kelly said.
Mayor Kelly said this is a very important hire and wanted it to be a thorough process.
"Public safety is one of the baseline, non-negotiables in public service," Mayor Kelly said. "We really are looking to restore that trust between the community and the department."
Mayor Kelly said the finalists are a mix of male and female and local and from out of state. A community committee will be announced with the finalists on Friday. They will choose the new Chief of Police. The City Council will then have to approve. Mayor Kelly said he expects the new Chief to be on the job by March 1, 2022.
Former Chief David Roddy retired about six months ago after 26 years on the force. He announced Wednesday he is the Senior Director of Safety and Risk Management for USA Today Network Ventures.
Deputy Chief Eric Tucker is currently serving as interim chief.