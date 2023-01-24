On January 23, 2023, the Bradley County Commission issued a proclamation to recognize four Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies for their heroic efforts in rescuing all persons trapped in the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash on Christmas day.
The deputies, Anna Simmons, Whitney Payne, Paul Johnson, and Bill Higdon, were praised for their quick thinking and decisive actions that saved lives.
Sheriff Lawson commented, “This was a situation where seconds count. Without their heroic efforts and those of other first responders, more lives could have been lost.”