Rhea County investigators say a 4-year-old child has tested positive for methamphetamine following a drug bust earlier this month.
Investigators report the child is okay and in custody with child services. They say in situations like these, investigators say exposure to drugs like this can be deadly.
Rhea County Detective Rocky Potter says four adults were arrested on multiple gun charges in early June. He says 3 of the 4 adults have bonded out since and are facing new charges related to child endangerment.
Two of the family members' homes in Graysville, TN were apart of the drug bust.
Rhea County Detective Rocky Potter says narcotic investigators weren't aware a 4-year-old boy was inside.
Potter says, "They surveilled both houses for a couple of weeks. They didn't know a child was in the home. We would have acted sooner. It was just that the child was being taken back and forth between both residences at different times because it was family members."
A wellness check deemed the child okay, but a hair follicle test showed he was positive for narcotics.
Detective Rocky Potter explained that even exposure to drugs can affect young children.
"A lot of folks don't understand when a child is young they don't have their pores are open and clean. They're not like ours with sweat and dirt over the years."
Potter says the child has been with child services and that he is currently living with a family member.
Investigators say Tiffany Goodwin, Justin Keylon, Donna Galentine, and Deara Devany have been arrested.
Potter says the four were held on a $50,000 bond, which three of the four have posted. They face child endangerment charges.
Potter says the boy is safe and well, but that exposure to the narcotics could have long-term effects.
"What the outcome is further in life, they say it could cause competence problems, speech impediment, and with this age, we can't tell with him either."
Potter says the four adults have court appearances in the coming weeks.
Stay with us as we update on new developments.