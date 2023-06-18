Rhea County investigators say a 4-year-old child has tested positive for methamphetamine following a drug bust earlier this month.
Investigators report the child is okay and in custody with child services. They say in situations like these, investigators say exposure to drugs like this can be deadly.
Rhea County Detective Rocky Potter says four adults were arrested on multiple gun charges in early June. He says 3 of the 4 adults have bonded out since and are facing new charges related to child endangerment.
Two of the family members' homes in Graysville, TN were apart of the drug bust.
Detective Rocky Potter explained that even exposure to drugs can affect young children.
Investigators say Tiffany Goodwin, Justin Keylon, Donna Galentine, and Deara Devany have been arrested.
Potter says the four were held on a $50,000 bond, which three of the four have posted. They face child endangerment charges.
Potter says the boy is safe and well, but that exposure to the narcotics could have long-term effects.