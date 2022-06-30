A local organization is pushing for more support for single, struggling mothers, especially following Roe vs. Wade being overturned.
"Our mission has always been the Moms of those children," said Foundation House Minstries Executive Director and Founder Suzanne Burns."When she's coming out of addiction, when she's in and out of jail, when she's 23 and doesn't have a GED, when she's not ever really been gainfully employed, when she has criminal convictions that make it difficult for her to find housing, make it difficult for her to find stable employment."
She said the organization is pushing for a rise in community support with the combination of the pandemic and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
"What do we actually do with these women [matters] so that abortion is truly unthinkable and not only they, but their children, can have that life more abundantly," said Burns,
She said she's seen a rise in calls since the pandemic, but her two locations can only house a certain number of people at a time.
"We're probably at least 200% over this time last year already," said Burns. "We're the only maternity home in 150 miles, so we're the only types of programs targeting these types of women."
She hopes down the road, there's a rise in support for single, struggling mothers throughout the Tennessee Valley.
"I envision, a year from now, having several more locations," said Burns. "We already have Bradley County and our Ooltewah location. I would love to see other sites in the surrounding areas that are serving family populations."
Burns said on average, funding one maternity home for a year costs at least $200,000 to $300,000.