A local non-profit that provides support and housing for mothers and pregnant women in crisis is holding a Spring Banquet.
Foundation House Ministries is the only maternity home in the region for mothers and pregnant women who are struggling with drug addiction, homelessness and unemployment.
"Our goal is long term sustainability. So, it isn't just about giving them what they need for their immediate needs, it's about what they need to do long term," said April Bolin, Job Training Coordinator for the organization.
She said they're focused on helping women from all over. Empowering and supporting single mothers financially, physically, emotionally and spiritually everyday.
"From the housing, to all of those needs, to the education, to the case management we offer, you know, we have big plans for our transitional housing," she said.
The organization is privately funded meaning donations fund all of the services they provide.
"We depend on our local sponsorships and donors to continue our program. I mean it makes a difference in the lives of all the women we serve," she explained.
Which is why they're holding their Spring Banquet, a fundraising dinner. Bolin says in addition to dinner, several graduates of the program will share their stories of success.
"It will be just an evening of getting together and celebrating all that has happened in the past year and just sharing where we're headed," Bolin said.
The organization said they're grateful for all of their donors and look forward to continuing to help women rebuild their lives.
"We're seeing new moms come in all the time and women, and we truly truly are committed to helping these women with life long change and we're just hopeful the community will continue to learn about us," said Bolin.
The Spring Banquet will be held at Westwood Baptist Church in Cleveland on April 12th. Tickets are on sale right now.
If you'd like to learn more or purchase your tickets to the event, click here.