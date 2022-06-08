Foundation House Ministries is celebrating eight years of helping mothers in need.
“It started at my kitchen table," recalled Foundation House Ministries Executive Director and Founder Suzanne Burns. "We had our first board meetings in my living room. That’s where we signed our first charter back in 2012.”
Burns still remembers Foundation House Ministries officially opening in 2014, serving one family with no center to call their own.
“Now we have two houses and acres and two locations now in Bradley County and in Ooltewah," said Burns. "We have the shops that are going well. We’re just seeing growth and expansion.”
She said the organization has come a long way, especially regarding a group of people in-need that not many people tend to think about.
“It’s easy to love babies in crisis, but it’s harder to love the Moms," said Burns. "But they’re the ones who need it the most.”
She said now each of her houses can help about six mothers at a time and not just provide immediate relief, but a long-term solution as well.
“To be able to continue to serve Moms as they’re coming in off the streets with that intensive support but also still providing for those Moms who are mostly ready to move forward, they’re just not financially ready," said Burns.
She said when it comes to the next eight years, she hopes Foundation House Ministries grows even more and helps Moms across the Tennessee Valley.
“We want to make sure our Moms never have to come back here again," said Burns. "Our mission is to rescue an entire generation of mothers.”
You can support Foundation House Ministries by donating here or in-person.