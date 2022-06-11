Robert Williams photo

UPDATE: An elderly man at the center of a Silver Alert issued by the TBI on Friday has been found. 

STARS Chief Clay Ingle has reported that 86-year-old Robert Lee Williams has been located and was uninjured. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews are searching for a Hamilton County man at the center of a Silver Alert issued by the TBI on Friday.

Crews are searching for 86-year-old Robert Lee Williams in the area around Dolly Pond Road in Harrison.

Williams was last seen in the Harrison area on a red Honda 4-wheeler.

Robert Williams missing info

He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5’8” tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have seen Robert Williams or have any information about this case, please call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.