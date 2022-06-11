UPDATE: An elderly man at the center of a Silver Alert issued by the TBI on Friday has been found.
STARS Chief Clay Ingle has reported that 86-year-old Robert Lee Williams has been located and was uninjured.
FOUND this morning! Missing 87 YOM Has been located uninjured per STARS Chief Clay Ingle. Thank you to all the First Responders who were involved with the search effort! pic.twitter.com/jsQmy3uLhU— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) June 11, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY: Crews are searching for a Hamilton County man at the center of a Silver Alert issued by the TBI on Friday.
Members of the CFD are on Dolly Pond Road assisting with a ground search. Sale Creek, Bradley County, Decatur and CFD have UTVs out looking for an elderly male party. STARS and Highway 58 are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/r3kJbbWGcx— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 10, 2022
Crews are searching for 86-year-old Robert Lee Williams in the area around Dolly Pond Road in Harrison.
#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find Robert Lee Williams, who is missing from Hamilton County.He’s 86, 5’8”, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, jeans, and camouflage Crocs.Spot him? 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/wZdbFDn4Q8— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 10, 2022
Williams was last seen in the Harrison area on a red Honda 4-wheeler.
He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5’8” tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
If you have seen Robert Williams or have any information about this case, please call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
