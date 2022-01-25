With the 149th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Evan McPherson. A kicker from Fort Payne, AL. Why in the world would they draft a kicker?
"People don't see when we're out here every summer day when its 95 degrees and we're kicking and training with each other. Just making each other better. A lot of people don't see that. A lot of people don't see the grind it takes to get where he's at today," Evan’s brother, and Auburn commit, Alex said.
McPherson kicked a game-winning field goal in his very first NFL game. His last game-winner sent the Bengals to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1988. A kick he was so confident in, he told backup quarterback Brandon Allen..
.@McPherson_Evan has become a @Bengals legend since he kicked Cincy into the AFC title game on Saturday.For his family, well, he's just Evan.Had a great time chatting with the McPherson fam today. It's been a fun few days for them! @AlexMc83 @bigmc04 @FortPayneHSFTB pic.twitter.com/6dUKE3N5YG— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickWRCB) January 26, 2022
"He gave a little warm-up swing and said, well looks like we're going to the AFC Championship, right before he kicked it," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said.
"It really doesn't surprise me that he said that. Like many of said before he's not a cocky guy, he's confident in his ability of what he can do. He knows if the operation is smooth, the line is blocking, it's a good snap, good hold, he knows he can make it happen," Evan’s father LaDon said.
"He just has so much confidence in what he does because he's done it for so long. He's worked at it for so long. Like Alex says, he just trusts his training, his process, and so he's confident in that," Evan’s mother Amber said.
Brotherly competition also fuels the fire. Evan's brother Alex broke his Alabama state record by kicking a 61-yard field goal to Evan’s 60-yarder. Alex may hold the record now, but Evan holds the big brother wisdom.
"I think the first thing I said to him, as a brother, I said you suck. That's the first thing I said to him, we joke with each other like that all the time. I mean, when he first started training me what he said to me was, I'm going to make you better than me,” Alex said.
“Just to be confident in yourself and trust the process. Trust what you've done through your whole career through practice. When you get out there in the game, you're not really thinking about what you're going to do, you just do it. Trust your preparation and what you've done to get to that moment. Just live in the moment."
From good ole Fort Payne, AL to getting kisses from Joe Burrow. Evan McPherson is a superstar to many, but he's also a brother, a son, and the reason...why you draft a kicker.
"He just has that confidence and humility about him that you just can't help but love him, support him, and want to see him do well. I just think that's what's going on in our family, our community, everywhere,” Amber said.
“Because it's funny for us, he's not a superstar for us right, he grew up with us. To everybody on the outside, he's a superstar, or they view him as that. To us, he's just our son Evan,” LaDon said,