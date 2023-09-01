A Fort Payne teacher was arrested for allegedly drinking on the job.
Fort Payne City School officials called police after suspecting Melissa Harris was intoxicated.
Harris was at Fort Payne Middle School when she was arrested about 10:19am. Police say she had prescription medication for which she did not have a prescription.
She is charged with public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds, and possession of a controlled substance.
Fort Payne City Schools released a statement saying "The matter has been turned over to police and the Dekalb County District Attorney's office. At no time were any students in danger."