A commonly-seen fixture along American roads, the 'See Rocky City' barns are a part of roadside history, pointing drivers to the famous Chattanooga-based attraction for decades.
Thursday, to celebrate Rocky City's 90th anniversary year, one of those barns got some love in the form of a fresh coat of paint.
The unique two-sided barn was originally painted over 60 years ago with separate nostalgic messages by Clark Byers, the legendary longtime painter of many Rock City barns nationwide.
The barn, located just off Highway 176 near Little River Canyon, displaying the familiar phrase 'See Beautiful Rock City Today' on its roof that westbound drivers see, and 'See Rock City World’s 8th Wonder' in the other direction.
A commemorative Rock City 90th anniversary logo adorns the front side of the barn.
“Since 1936 we’ve been inviting folks to come visit Rock City Gardens using the roofs of barns around the country,” said Doug Chapin, president & CEO of See Rock City Inc. “Today, it’s hard to keep these icons maintained, but it is a part of our legacy that we think gets to the cornerstones of our business: innovation, sustainability, art and people. From the beginning the barn paints have been an innovative idea, on a sustainable medium, highlighting incredible artistry, in the hands of generations of amazingly talented people. It is enriching to keep the tradition alive and have our own innovation team executing this paint today on a legacy barn.”
The barn was first painted in 1960 and has since become a local landmark thanks largely to the longstanding care of owners Darren and Michelle Henderson.
On Thursday, the couple welcomed Rock City as they did 11 years ago when Clark Byers’ son, Jim, along with Don Harris, repainted the barn to commemorate the Lookout Mountain attraction’s 80th anniversary.
“Rock City and our family’s See Rock City barn have been partners for over six decades,” said Darren Henderson, third-generation owner of the Fort Payne barn. “On behalf of my grandparents, Howard and Foy Henderson, and the rest of our family, we congratulate Rock City on their 90th Anniversary and look forward to many more decades of reminding folks through our barn, to See Beautiful Rock City Today.”
Rock City began its world-famous barn advertising campaign a decade before the origin of billboard advertising. At one time there were over 900 barns from the Southeast to the Midwest that read “See Rock City.”