The Catoosa County, Georgia, cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe are ramping up to begin package store alcohol sales within city limits.
In an April 11 lottery, Ringgold city officials chose two businesses to receive city liquor sales licenses after voters approved a referendum last year to allow alcohol sales. Meanwhile, residents of Fort Oglethorpe have a week to file an application to open a package store in the city after voters OK'd liquor sales last year.
Ringgold officials have declined to release the names of the lottery winners, announced during a public meeting during which the names were hard to make out.
