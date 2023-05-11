The US Army is removing the name of a Confederate commander at a Georgia base and giving it a new name.
for a man who fought for the U.S.
Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore were selected as the new Benning namesakes for their meaningful and lasting contributions to our Soldiers, the Army.
Fort Moore will recognize Hal Moore's career as a decorated and highly regarded commander of the Vietnam War; and his wife, Julia Moore, equally distinguished as a leader of Army family programs who changed how the military cares for the widows of fallen Soldiers.
Fort Moore will honor Vietnam veterans, Army Families and highlight the military spouse’s invaluable contribution to combat readiness.
It is a historic day for our installation as we transition to Fort Moore. This new name reflects the Army values and exemplifies America's highest standards of service to the Nation, leadership of Soldiers, and compassion for Families.