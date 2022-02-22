A former volunteer coach at McMinn Central Middle School who has known Melissa Blair and her family for years, spoke to Local 3 News.

Blair is facing 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape involving McMinn Central High School students along with other charges.

Court documents reveal new details in McMinn County sexual assault investigation Melissa Blair is charged with 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and solicitation of a minor, following an indictment by a grand jury.

"The lady would come to practice, no harm, nothing. She'd walk the track, you know, talk, chit chat with the parents. You would've never thought any different of this lady," Moneer Al-Hussein, former volunteer defensive coordinator for McMinn Central Middle School said.

Moneer Al-Hussein, also known as Coach Moe, was a volunteer coach for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.

"I've always played ball throughout my whole life, little league, school ball, and even semi-pro football. I figured if I could give back to the kids and the community and keep them away from bad things then hey, I'm there for a reason," he said.

He said he was always checking in with his players to make sure home life was ok, to make sure they were safe, and even drove them to and from practice if they needed it.

"I would've never in a million years thought something like this would've ever popped up with that family. And you know my own children, I would've said hey, sure go stay the night with their kids and I would've had no second thoughts of what had happened. It's just mind blowing," he said.

Coach Moe said he is there to help his players and if there are victims who haven't come forward to go to people they trust and come forward.

"When we had this group of kids with us we knew that they were safe or we thought that they were safe and for this stuff to pop up later on, it's like did we not do enough to prevent this from happening," Coach Moe wondered.

He said he makes sure his now sixteen-year-old son, who also played on the team two years ago, knows how to handle situations like these by talking to him and worries there are more people out there that need to come forward.

"When I sit down and talk to my son about things of this nature I tell him, look you're a young adult you're not a child and if you hear things, come to me. Talk to me about it. If it bugs you I want to know about it. You're not in trouble, but I want to know so maybe we can help somebody else," Al-Hussein said.

If you are a victim or know someone who is, contact the McMinn County Sheriff's office at 423-745-3222.

Melissa Blair will be arraigned on Monday, February 28.

Stay with Local 3 News for updates on the case.