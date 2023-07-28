Just a few weeks after the NCAA dropped the hammer on Tennessee for violations made during the Jeremy Pruitt era, the former Vols coach has a new home. Actually, his new home is his old home.
Pruitt was hired by his alma mater Plainview High School to be a PE teacher, effective August 1st.
BREAKING: Former #Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hired as a PE teacher at Plainview High School in Alabama.Jeremy’s father Dale is the head football coach at Plainview where Jeremy was an all-state player back in the early 90s.@Local3Sports pic.twitter.com/jdgiqyDlTn— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 27, 2023
According to the school, Pruitt will be a teacher at Plainview and the junior high boys' basketball coach.
His wife, Casey Pruitt, was also hired by Plainview a few weeks before him as a Secondary ELA Intervention teacher.
FWIW, Jeremy's wife Casey Pruitt was also hired by the school a few weeks prior. She will be a Secondary ELA Intervention teacher.@Local3Sports pic.twitter.com/HT9Ej2jswo— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 27, 2023
Pruitt's hiring at Plainview comes weeks after the NCAA slammed Tennessee with sanctions following violations committed during his time as head football coach for the Vols.
You can read more on the sanctions and violations by clicking this link https://www.local3news.com/local-sports/tennessee-football-to-vacate-wins-from-2019-20-for-ncaa-violations-during-pruitt-years/article_2af802ce-ad0a-5add-a13f-c77f90f8a683.html.