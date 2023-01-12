Former Tennessee State Representative Bobby Wood passed away at 87 years-old Thursday morning after an extended illness.
Wood served in the State House for 28 years, representing District 26 which encompasses the Harrison community where he and his wife Jeanne called home.
Wood retired from the House in 2004 but remained active in the community by being part of the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club, the Golden Gloves Association and the Teen Challenge Drug Abuse Program.
Wood graduated from Chattanooga Central High School in 1953 and went on to established the “Bobby Wood Citizenship Award”, which is awarded to a CHS senior for his or her community service throughout their four years at the school.
Tennessee State Senator Bo Watson released the following statement about Wood’s death:
“Rep. Wood was beloved and respected by legislators on both sides of the aisle. He served his district in Hamilton County and the State of Tennessee with the highest honor. He was committed to his faith, his family, and his community. He lived a life of public service. They just don’t make them like Bobby Wood anymore. He set a high standard. Our prayers are with the family and the Harrison community.”
I was saddened to hear Ret. Rep. Bobby Wood passed away. He served D26 with honor and distinction. Bobby was the essence of a gentleman and yet solid as oak when it came to his convictions. He demonstrated political civility in working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle.— Greg Martin (@tnvolgregmartin) January 12, 2023
Wood, a native of Fyffe, Alabama, is survived by his wife Jeanne and their two sons.
Chattanooga Funeral Home-North Chapel is handling the services. Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.