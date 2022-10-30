Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander dies at age 77

UPDATE: The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77.
Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
Lamar Alexander is a Republican who served as Tennessee’s governor from 1979 to 1987.
He served as Education Secretary under President George H.W. Bush, ran for president and spent three terms in the U.S. Senate before retiring in 2020.
Honey Alexander campaigned for her husband throughout his political career, and she supported several groups that focused on family and children's health.
Current Tennessee Governor Bill Lee responded on social media to pay his respect.
Maria & I are saddened by the passing of Honey Alexander, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother & First Lady to Tennesseans. Honey devoted her life to serving others & made a profound impact through her work to support children & families. We honor her legacy & pray for her family.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 30, 2022