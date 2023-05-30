A former tenant of a house that burned in an apparent arson case is now facing charges in relation to the incident, Walker County said on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, the Walker County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Justin Curtis Rogers of Trion in connection to the intentionally-set fire that burned a home at 113 West Magnolia St. on April 23.
Walker County's Accelerant Detection Canine Team determined that an accelerant was used to set the fire. The home had been vacant and did not have power at the time of the blaze.
According to officials, Rogers had been the most recent tenant of the home and had allegedly been in "a heated exchange" with the landlord over an eviction. A call made to the Georgia Arson Control tip line also pointed investigators with Walker County Fire Rescue and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s office to Rogers.
Rogers was in jail on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest. He now faces charges of 1st degree arson and 1st degree burglary.