In Cleveland, the owner and coach of Cheer Madness Elite was indicted on sexual battery charges this week.
David Pendergrass is charged with having sexual contact with three girls in 2018, 2020, and this year.
Natalie Baxter said she knew Pendergrass for four or five years and was shocked to hear what he is been accused of.
Natalie Baxter said her daughter Sierra Baxter cheered for David Pendergrass at Cheer Madness Elite for a few years.
She claims he was like a father figure to her daughter.
“It came as a big shock for me because I do not believe he would be a person to do that. He has always put us first and the people at the gym first,” Sierra Baxter said.
Sierra said she has spent time with Pendergrass and his family outside of cheer. She said nothing out of the ordinary has happened while she's been around him.
“We went kayaking, we went to the river just to go swimming, and he was totally chill and everything. He is literally a second father to me, like it hurts to see this happening,” Sierra Baxter said.
Natalie and her daughter say they will continue to stand behind Pendergrass and his family.
“We wouldn't turn our backs on his family. They have always been there for us, even my husband he would go and help out at CME with the girls. He became that cheer dad pretty much but him and David became pretty close,” Natalie Baxter said.
While Natalie and Sierra claim to have good experiences with Pendergrass, another woman who cheered for him as well but did not want to be identified said she had a different experience.
She claims he added her on Snapchat and replied to one of her Snapchat stories saying "you look sexy."
She said she left the gym in 2015 because of that message and blocked him on social media platforms.
Local 3 showed up to the Cheer Madness Elite facility and was asked to leave.
“We would like to go ahead and issues a verbal no trespass, so if you could remain off of the property,” a person at the facility said.