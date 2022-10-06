A former county official in the Tennessee Valley has been given a prison sentence following his guilty plea in a federal fraud case.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, former Rhea County Executive George Thacker, 59, has been sentenced to almost three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in relation to COVID-19 relief funds.
Thacker will serve 33 months in prison to be followed by three years of probation in addition to being fined more than $665,000, which is to be paid to the United States Small Business Administration.
According to federal investigators, Thacker was given more than $600,000 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
Thacker’s attorney says the charges are unrelated to his role as county executive.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.