A former PTA President with ties to local churches has been charged for child molestation and sexual battery assault.
Dustin Spillers was arrested on January 14 in Troup County, Georgia with three counts of child molestation and one count of sexual battery assault.
No charges have been filed in Tennessee, and the church where Spillers volunteered with its youth ministry sent us a statement.
Abba's House says, Spillers volunteered in the ministry and left the church in 2015. There were no inappropriate actions known while he attended.
"I was in utter shock. I think because Dustin is so charismatic, involved in the church, worship leader. He would just go to the church and lead worship. He was just so well known in the Christian community," said Sydney Moore, a friend of Dustin's wife.
Moore has known the Spillers' family for 11 years. She said the wife wants to reach out to any possible victims.
"You're not alone," said Moore. "There's a team of people who are working to get justice for them, even if they're not ready to come forward yet."
Chattanooga Police are investigating but haven't filed any charges here.
Spillers formerly served as president of Wolftever Elementary's PTA. On January 2nd, they say he stepped down, effective immediately.
The school released a statement on Tuesday saying the allegations have no known connection to the school or to his former role.