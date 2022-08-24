Former NTSB chairman shares insight into helicopter crash investigations

The former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board during the ‘90’s gave us some insight on what an investigation into a crash like this looks like.
Jim Hall, from Signal Mountain, told Local 3 an investigation like this is a very detailed and lengthy process. The preliminary report could come out in as soon as a week, but the final report will likely not be available for at least six months - maybe even a year.
Hall was the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board from 1993-2001. He has overseen a number of investigations involving aviation crashes.
Hall says the NTSB will be working with the FAA on the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter that crashed into power lines in Marion County Tuesday.
"The investigator from the NTSB that will be coming here will be one who is also versed in rotorcraft accidents, which is what this is,” Hall told us.
Hall has worked closely with the THP in his career and understands a lot about their operations in the air.
“Flew on many of their helicopters and marijuana eradications programs and other law enforcement programs,” Hall said.
Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirms the assignment of the helicopter that crashed was for a marijuana eradication.
The NTSB will be conducting a full investigation in cooperation with all agencies involved.
"They'll look clearly at everything -- from the engine performance, to the fuselage, to the human performance issues in regard to the flight,” Hall said.
Hall also says there are existing regulations in regards to power lines, and they will have to see if those have been adhered to.
The board has done a number of investigations across the country involving rotorcraft and power lines, which will play a role in their investigation.
"Look at past experience as well as looking at the great details of the maintenance history of the aircraft,” he told us.