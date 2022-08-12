Former Notre Dame High School football star and Super Bowl 56 Champion Kareem Orr is back at his alma mater coaching and giving back to the community.

For now, Notre Dame High School serves as the home for Kareem Orr Sports Performance. After cashing in on a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams, Kareem is back in Chattanooga training local football players for the upcoming season.

While training on the gridiron is what Kareem Orr specializes in, he is planning to offer training for soccer, softball, baseball, and other sports as well.

He is looking to target student athletes of all ages who want to succeed.

“Kareem Orr Sports Performance is an advanced place where kids can come and get that advanced training at a young age, instead of getting it when you have to go away for college, for combine training, or you have to go away to do training somewhere else because we do not have it in the city,” Orr said.

Orr believes training habits should start at an early age to better prepare student-athletes for when opportunities come knocking.

“I try to install it in my guys all the time. I was training twice a day when I was trying to make it to the league and that was barely enough for me. I barely got my foot in the door, I had to try out to make the Titans. On top of that, after trying out I had to go through a lot of other things, mini camps, OTA's, just to get to the practice squad. If me doing two a days and you all are only doing one a day obviously that is not a enough,” Orr said.

Just two month of being back in Chattanooga training local football players, Orr said it has been amazing seeing all of the kids come out and seeing what type of talent the city has to offer.

“We really have a lot of talent in the city that needs to be seen. That is my goal, when we take my kids to 7-on-7 tournament that I have for my KOSP 7-on-7 team. I want them to get these offers, which they can at the tournaments on the west coast,” Orr said.

Orr is in the process of finding a permanent spot for his multi-sport sports performance complex.

He shared a few details of what people can expect.

“Where you have a two level story, with a balcony overlooking a turf field, and a film room upstairs,” Orr said.

Orr also has his own brand called OAUTICA Wave that kids can carry with them to the next level as well.