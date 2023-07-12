Dade County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the former Mayor of Trenton, GA, Anthony Emanuel, was arrested on one count of child molestation on Friday, July 7.
The 78-year-old first held the position from 2003 until 2008 and won the 2011 Mayoral election, returning in 2012 until 2015 when he lost his reelection bid.
DCSO says to the best of their knowledge, there aren’t any additional victims.
Due to the nature of the case and an ongoing investigation, DCSO won’t share more at this time.
Emanuel is currently being held in the Dade County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.