Former mayor of Athens, Dr. Burkett L. Witt, passes away at 97

Athens, Tennessee is mourning the loss of a beloved community leader, Dr. Burkett L. Witt, who passed away on Friday, August 11, at the age of 97.
Dr. Witt was the city’s first black mayor, having been elected in 1971, and served as a long-term city council member for more than three decades.
Dr. Witt, a lifelong resident of Athens, was born to Henry and Mary Bell Cates Witt in 1925. His wife, Mildred, preceded him in death in 2000 after 55 years of marriage.
He was surrounded by love from his son, Harold Witt, his daughter, Gwendolyn Witt McCowan, and his son Brian Witt, as well as his six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Dr. Witt also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and five generations of family members.
Dr. Witt’s made a big impact on Athens relating to people through his food, beginning in 1949, when he ran Bo and Pete’s Southern Soda Shop at Tennessee Wesleyan. He was a trusted confidant to the generations of students that visited his shop.
For several years, he operated a restaurant on Front Street and gained fame for his Barbecue. In the 1970s, he opened a new BBQ restaurant on the corner of Decatur Pike and Dupit Street, followed by another location across from the old R.E.L. Hotel.
After 16 years at the college, he turned his focus to public service to the city of Athens, where he served as Mayor and was later honored with an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service from Tennessee Wesleyan in 2014. The Athens City Council Chambers were renamed the Burkett L. Witt Council Chambers in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, Dr. Witt’s family is asking for contributions to be made to the Dr. Burkett and Mildred Witt Scholarship, an endowed scholarship named in his honor.
A visitation will also be held on Friday, Aug. 18th, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Light of Life Faith Ministries International at 1112 Congress Pkwy N, Athens, TN 37303.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19th at 5 p.m. in the McMinn County High School gymnasium at 2215 Congress Pkwy S, Athens, TN 37303. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at 4:00 p.m.