The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the former secretary for the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force, charging her with 10 counts of financial card theft and one count of theft by taking.
Danielle Sprouse, 38, of Lafayette, was booked into the Walker County Jail after being arrested Friday.
In April of 2021, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Lookout Mountain DTF asked the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun to conduct an investigation in reference to missing funds from DTF accounts and DTF credit card fraud charges.
The GBI says the thefts happened from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020.
Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit for prosecution, according to the GBI.