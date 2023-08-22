A former Hamilton County teacher has been arrested after she was indicted by a grand jury for statutory rape last week.
According to court records, 28-year-old Casey McGrath was indicted on one count of aggravated statutory rape on August 14.
McGrath is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor who was at least 10 years younger than her at the time of the incident on or around May 1, 2022, according to the indictment.
A Hamilton County Schools spokesperson says McGrath was suspended without pay from Central High School in May of the same year.
The school system said she was suspended at that time for inappropriate conduct.
Local 3 News has learned that she’s no longer employed by the school system.
It’s unclear if her charge stems from her time at Central High School.
McGrath was arrested on Friday and give a $10,000 bond.
She is scheduled to appear in court on September 6.
