Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says a special lawmaking session dedicated to possible changes to the state’s gun laws in the wake of a deadly school shooting last month would likely have to take place after July 4. The Republican governor said Friday his office has offered lawmakers multiple dates for the special session. Last week, Republican lawmakers sped up to finish their annual session without taking action on a gun control plan offered by Lee after the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, which killed three 9-year-olds and three adults. Lee's proposal aims to keep guns away from people who could harm themselves or others.