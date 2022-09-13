Justin Whaley appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

The former reserve deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and EMT is charged with driving drunk and killing James Brumlow in a head-on crash on Highway 27 in July of 2018.

New court documents show Judge Barry Steelman recused himself from the case last month and transferred it to division three.

Local 3 News spoke to the victim's family in July of 2022, when they learned about a potential plea deal for Whaley.

Family of victim killed in 2018 crash upset over potential plea deal for man accused Justin Whaley was arrested for driving drunk on the wrong side of Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy in 2018.

Brumlow's family says they made it clear they are against it.

Whaley is due back in court on October 18 for another status hearing.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.