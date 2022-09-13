UPDATE: Man accused of causing deadly wrong-way crash released from custody, bond violation dismissed

Justin Whaley during the 2016 HCSO deputy reserve graduation.

Justin Whaley appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

The former reserve deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and EMT is charged with driving drunk and killing James Brumlow in a head-on crash on Highway 27 in July of 2018.

New court documents show Judge Barry Steelman recused himself from the case last month and transferred it to division three.

Download PDF Judge Steelman recusal letter

Local 3 News spoke to the victim's family in July of 2022, when they learned about a potential plea deal for Whaley.

Brumlow's family says they made it clear they are against it.

Whaley is due back in court on October 18 for another status hearing.

