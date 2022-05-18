Wednesday, a former candidate for Hamilton County Mayor says she's contesting the results of the Republican primary.
Sabrena Smedley tells Local 3 News, she filed to contest the results of the May 3rd primary "due to evidence of an organized effort by democrats to influence the outcome of the Republican primary by massive crossover voting.”
Smedley placed second in the GOP primary that was won by Weston Wamp.
Local 3 News has reached out to Wamp for a comment and we're waiting to hear back.
