Specific guidelines are in place when an "officer-involved" shooting happens. The involved law enforcement agency is left out of the investigation.
"You want an independent third party to investigate it so it doesn't appear like that third party is just covering up for law enforcement," said former Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston.
Pinkston says the District Attorney's office is notified about an "officer-involved" shooting from the law enforcement agency, and then an outside agency is brought in.
"Investigate the facts and report them and then the district attorney will have to determine if charges should be lobbied against whomever," said Pinkston.
Routinely, involved officers are given a couple of days to process what happened before being interviewed.
After video evidence is reviewed and sensitive material is redacted, it can be released to the public.
"We're in a time where the public wants to know what happened, and they want to see these videos," said Pinkston.