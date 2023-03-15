Former employees of closed nursing home waiting on paychecks

Earlier this month, Mary and Martha’s Personal Care in Rossville was forced to shut down due to a staffing shortage and financial issues.
On March 2, 18 residents were moved out and employees are still waiting for their last paycheck.
For the last five years, Molly Brown has worked for Mary and Martha's Personal Care in Rossville.
Brown said there was never any issues with the owner Martha Dawn up until a month before the unexpected closing.
“We would hear every week that we might now get paid and we didn't think much of it. We just thought maybe she was having some money problems and that it would be fixed. This is the first time we have not received a paycheck at all,” Brown said.
When the nursing home closed, Brown claims that Dawn said employees would get paid by the end of the month.
Brown said weeks later everyone is still empty handed.
“We still haven't received anything, we haven't heard anything and she keeps giving us the same answers,” Brown said.
“It's heartbreaking, this is a woman that not only employees, but families put their trust in,” Brown said.
She said it has been a struggle for a few employees to get unemployment because of Dawn.
“Coping is very difficult. I have a six-year-old son and several of us have kids. We have homes that we are renting, cars that we are paying for. We can't afford any of it, we are losing our houses, we're losing our cars, we're losing everything and I don't know what to do at this point,” Brown said.
Brown said she has been relying on family members to help assist with bills and other needs.
She said employees are not the only people the owner owes.
“These families have paid up for the residents and they pay the beginning of the month. Some of these families are only social security, and on paychecks, and living check to check and they paid up until the 20th. They also have not received any money that they are supposed to be refunded,” Brown added.
Local 3 spoke with Martha Dawn and she declined to send statement in regards to these claims.