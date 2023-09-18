A former employee of Croft and Frost is speaking out following the accounting firm's shutdown that cost him and his coworkers their jobs.
James Greiner said he was not shocked about the layoff, but was surprised it happened right before the third quarter tax deadline for clients.
Greiner was a client-relationship manager for Croft and Frost for a year and a half.
He and other employees were notified on a team call on Tuesday about the closing of the firm and layoffs.
Several emails obtained by our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press show a period stretching between late May to the present, in which the company was failing to pay employees on time.
Greiner said the delayed pay drove employees away.
“I know we had a handful of people leave around June 30th and them more throughout July, overall, I think since June 1st through the second week of September we lost about half our workforce,” Greiner said.
Before being laid off, Greiner said employees were owed three paychecks. Since then, that's been paid back.
“We did get three full paychecks this past Friday, W2 employees got caught up on back pay. I believe the current plan is W2 employees will receive the current pay period through last Tuesday to this upcoming Friday,” Greiner said.
Greiner looks at the lay off as a sign of relief.
“There is a level of closure because if I were to find something else, there would be part of me that still feels guilty about leaving some of my co-workers in a mess or leaving some of my clients with a mess,” Greiner said.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development sent us a statement regarding Croft & Frost closing:
Employees must wait 21 days after termination to file a wage complaint in Tennessee. This allows the employer ample time to provide final compensation to the employee.
The Department’s Labor Standards Unit has received three wage complaints from former Croft & Frost CPA employees. However, we cannot begin the wage claim process until the completed wage claim form is submitted. To date, we have only received 1 completed form.
Unit staff will first work with the employer to ensure the employees are paid. If that does not occur, staff will start an investigation into the matter.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance also sent the following statement:
We advise anyone with concerns over tax filing, business/personal records, prepayment for services or similar to file a complaint with the state CPA board against the firm and/or Jonathan Frost personally.
You can file with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance online.
Croft and Frost's phones, website and social media pages have been taken down.
Local 3 reached out to another company Paul Croft and Jonathan Frost founded and have not heard anything back.