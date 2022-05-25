A former Dunlap police officer has been charged with aggravated assault and official misconduct following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Jack Alexander Johnson, 27, was indicted the Sequatchie County Grand Jury on May 23.
TBI agents began their investigation of allegations that on February 26, Johnson used excessive force during the arrest of a man who led officers on a chase that ended in Sequatchie County.
During the TBI's investigation requested by 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, agents identified Johnson as that officer. Johnson is no longer employed by the Dunlap Police Department.
Johnson turned himself in at the Sequatchie County Jail on Wednesday, where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.