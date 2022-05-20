Former drug addict continues to beat odds and advocate for addicts by competing in more than 90 Ironman races

An Ohio man who is competing this weekend in Chattanooga's Ironman has overcome more than a few obstacles in his life.
He is nearing the completion of his 100th competition and he is a former drug addict.
Todd Crandell is preparing to run his 93rd Ironman on Sunday in Chattanooga.
Before this journey, Crandell dealt with a drug and alcohol addiction for 13 years.
Those 13 years lead to self-destruction, jail, homelessness, and thoughts of taking his life.
He recalls the moment he took back his life.
“And by the grace of God, on April 15, 1993, I received my third drunk-driving charge and I stopped using drugs and alcohol. And ever since that moment I have been on a quest to improve as a human-being."
Eight years later, Crandell competed in his first Iron man competition in Panama City, Florida in 1999.
“What got me into Ironman was that I use to watch it back during my drug addiction, and I saw it on television and I thought 'wow! what an extraordinary event!' I came from an athletic background with hockey. My choice to use drugs and alcohol made me lose that,” Crandell said.
He has now competed in Ironman competitions all over the world - racing on six of the seven continents.
Since his first race, he has vowed to live by three words: empathy, humility, and gratitude.
"I am grateful to be here. I am empathetic to those who are hurting from addiction, and I apply humility to deliver a message of hope through the 'Racing for Recovery' program,” Crandell said.
'Racing for Recovery' is a nonprofit Crandell started in 2001, just a few years into his journey. He says it has helped thousands get back on their feet since then.
“My whole message through 'Racing for Recovery' and doing these Ironman events is if I can do this, you can do it too. I am not saying you have to do an Ironman to achieve sobriety. I am saying take that term 'Ironman', and use it to create your own balanced holistic lifestyle, control mental health issues, and just get out there and enjoy life - because that is what being drug-free is all about."
Crandell hopes that someone battling addiction will hear his story and use it as an example of what can be done in recovery, then do it for themselves.